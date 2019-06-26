Dove Cameron’s Busty Fishnets Snap Gets Noticed: ‘Who Else Fell Off Their Bed?’

Dove Cameron’s latest Instagram snap is getting noticed. The Descendants star’s June 26 photo might not have showed off the actress’ signature blonde hair, but her racy outfit more than made up for it.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 23-year-old updated her account. A black-and-white photo came with all the edginess in the world. It showed Dove reclining amid a grunge-like setting – splattered walls in the background seemed low-key. Dove’s outfit was anything but, though.

Dove had been photographed in a slinky, metallic, and bust-enhancing dress. The look wasn’t a raunchy cleavage display, though. Offbeat style seemed to be prevailing from every possible angle. The mini-dress was accessorized with a leather jacket worn off the shoulder and a statement pair of fishnet stockings. Although Dove’s feet were not entirely included in the shot, a hint of boots were visible. With her legs on full display (and a fair bit of chest), Dove sizzled in her snap.

The actress’ hair also took a stand. Cleopatra-like bangs finished a sleek black ‘do styled in a long bob around Dove’s shoulders. Dove looked right at the camera with a mostly expressionless face. She raked in her viewers like nobody’s business.

Fans can’t seem to get over this update.

“Who else fell off their bed? Just me. Ok,” one fan wrote.

“You look like a baddie,” another fan wrote.

Many users, however, picked up on Dove’s caption. The star has announced that some new music is on the way – while Wednesday’s update didn’t confirm the release of a new record, it seems to have fans even more excited to see one.

“Ummmm I need this song now thank you,” one user wrote.

When it comes to her Instagram updates, Dove is somewhat of a chameleon. Her preferred look seems to be the signature blonde bombshell finish that has made her so iconic. Light-colored hair seems to suit this cherub-faced beauty perfectly. That said, recent updates to Dove’s account have also included the purple hair she wears for Descendants 3. Dove has also experimented with dark wigs.

As an Emmy Award winner, beauty icon, and all-around A-lister, Dove now comes as one of Hollywood’s biggest sensations. Her career has also spanned musical performances – The Light in the Piazza was her most recent stage role.

Less about the musicals and more about the sexy fishnets though, Wednesday’s update seems to have Dove’s fans in a stir.

“Oh my hot angel @dovecameron,” one fan wrote in response.

Dove has 25.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Dove should follow her account.