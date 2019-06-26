What Will Jax Taylor Be Like As A Husband? Stassi Schroeder Tells All Ahead Of Brittany Cartwright Wedding

Find out what his ex is saying!

Stassi Schroeder is sharing her thoughts on Jax Taylor’s upcoming role as husband.

Days before the Vanderpump Rules cast member is set to wed Brittany Cartwright at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, his former girlfriend admitted to Us Weekly magazine that she has high hopes for Taylor’s ability to be a great partner to Cartwright.

“I’ve watched him change so much over the years and really shift,” Schroeder explained while attending her #OOTD event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, June 25. “And he is just so ready. He is so thirsty for it. He’s like on a deserted island just desperate for family life.”

While Schroeder had quite the tumultuous past with Taylor, she is super excited to see him and Cartwright preparing to embark on the next chapter in their relationship.

“When I put myself back there eight years ago I’m like, ‘What the f**k,’ but I mean, I’m so happy for them and I’m so excited,” she said.

Schroeder and Taylor were in a committed relationship with one another when Vanderpump Rules first began but ultimately called it quits after he admitted to cheating on her. While Taylor also admitted to cheating on Cartwright, she chose to forgive him and after a reconciliation in late 2017, they became engaged.

Taylor and Cartwright landed in Kentucky earlier this week for their June 29 wedding, which Schroeder will be taking part in. As fans of Vanderpump Rules have surely heard, a number of Cartwright’s co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie, will be serving as bridesmaids in her wedding while Katie Maloney will act as the matron of honor.

As for Taylor, he’s also having a number of his co-stars in his wedding, including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who are expected to share the honors of best man.

Although Schroeder and the rest of the cast will have to be in Kentucky by Friday, they don’t appear to have left quite yet. Instead, they’ve been staying busy in Los Angeles. A number of them attended Schroeder’s #OOTD event with her this week. That said, they will like be arriving in the area soon as they prepare to witness Taylor and Cartwright’s walk down the aisle and will surely keep their fans and followers online in the loop with the coming events.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is expected to be back on Bravo TV later this year for Season 8.