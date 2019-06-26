Sheryl Crow Believe’s Her Latest Album ‘Threads’ Will Be Her Final Release

Ahead of her Glastonbury Festival performance this weekend, Sheryl Crow did an interview with NME’s Nick Levine to promote her new record.

Released on August 30, Crow’s upcoming album Threads will be released via Big Machine Records.

When asked about whether she still plans for it to be her final album release, Sheryl told Levine that it was more than likely.

“I think more than likely it will be my last album. I’m really at peace about that. I have loved my career, I don’t feel like my career is over, but I feel like things have just changed so drastically. I’ve loved making records, I’ve loved producing, but I feel like for the love and the time and the emotion that goes into creating an artistic statement, a full body of work, that now with technology people kind of just cherry-pick songs, and it seems sort of futile to me,” the “Everyday Is A Winding Road” hitmaker stated.

Threads is a collaborative album which features songs with a range of new and old artists.

She revealed that she has been working on the record for about three and a half years and that she feels the collaborations she chose to do on it were “obvious” because she has a great relationship with each and every one of them.

The record consists of 17 tracks and over 20 collaborations, including the likes of Maren Morris, Stevie Nicks, Sting, and St. Vincent.

The full tracklisting, according to Record Store:

“Prove You Wrong” (featuring Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris) “Live Wire” (featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples) “Tell Me When It’s Over” (featuring Chris Stapleton) “Story Of Everything” (featuring Chuck D, Andra Day, and Gary Clark Jr.) “Beware Of Darkness” (featuring Eric Clapton, Sting, and Brandi Carlile) “Redemption Day” (featuring Johnny Cash) “Cross Creek Road” (featuring Lukas Nelson) “Everything Is Broken” (featuring Jason Isbell) “The Worst” (featuring Keith Richards) “Lonely Alone” (featuring Willie Nelson) “Border Lord” (featuring Kris Kristofferson) “Still The Good Old Days” (featuring Joe Walsh) “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You” (featuring St. Vincent) “Don’t” (featuring Lucius) “Nobody’s Perfect” (featuring Emmylou Harris) “Flying Blind” (featuring James Taylor) “For The Sake Of Love” (featuring Vince Gill)

Since 1993, Sheryl has released 10 studio albums — Tuesday Night Music Club, Sheryl Crow, The Globe Sessions, C’mon, C’mon, Wildflower, Detours, Home for Christmas, 100 Miles from Memphis, Feels Like Home, and Be Myself.

Out of her 32 Grammy Awards nominations, she has taken home nine. Her most recent win came in 2003 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for the single “Steve McQueen.”