Ariana Grande Bares Plunging Cleavage In Devilishly Sexy Birthday Pic

Ariana Grande is 26-years-old today. The Thank U, Next singer might have sweetheart-pop as her trademark, but this record-breaker knows how to up the ante. Ariana’s June 26 Instagram update came with the star’s signature high ponytail, but it’s getting noticed for more than just the hair.

Earlier today, Ariana updated her account. The snap showed the birthday girl standing in a super-sexy black dress. The halterneck number featured satins below the waist and sequins above it. With a halterneck fit and a plunging neckline down to Ariana’s waist, this dress wasn’t holding back on the cleavage front. Grande’s bronzed chest was on full show, although her classy finish remained impeccable as ever.

Ariana appeared to be standing in a bedroom – cabinets and wood flooring around her were unfussy, but the starlet hadn’t gone low-key with her look. The devilish dress was accessorized with matching gloves in black satins, and a sparkly and feathery bag. The star’s ponytail also came decorated with a black headpiece in bunny ear form. Black and feathered shoes completed the stylish ensemble.

A heartfelt and amusing caption accompanied the post.

“another year around the sun n she still wearing these f*ckin ears. grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry.”

Fan comments poured in. Many commented on the ears, although it seemed that Instagram was out to send this much-loved pop star all-around love.

Ariana’s career has proven nothing short of sensational. While the star was already famous back in her teens, it’s the last few years that have really propelled her to the forefront of popular culture. Sweetener saw the singer gain force, although the 2019-released Thank U, Next really brought Ariana to her current status as pop’s biggest face.

Her latest album’s popularity came as somewhat unexpected. Grande spent much of last year making headlines for her whirlwind romance with and engagement to SNL star Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old proposed to Grande after just 24 days of dating. While the engagement did not last, the breakup ushered in a new era for Grande — quite simply, that being single is something to embrace. Bucking the trend of mopey singledom songs and resentment, Ariana penned the song “thank u, next.” An album by the same name followed.

Arianators around the world are likely sending this star birthday wishes. Ariana’s Instagram update had racked up over 1.4 million likes within 45 minutes of going live.