Teyana Taylor Showcases Stunning Figure In Sheer Silver Dress At The Love Ball In New York City

On Tuesday night, singer Teyana Taylor attended the third Love Ball in New York City where she had jaws dropping on the red carpet in her stunning gown, reported The Daily Mail.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer showcased a metallic silver ball gown that was slightly see-through and included cut-outs down her chest and legs. The figure-hugging dress emphasized the 28-year-old’s enviable curves and waist, while the halter top gave her plenty of cleavage. The cut-outs down the front of the dress revealed a strip of her midsection down to her belly button, while the cut outs down the legs ended at her feet in a black beaded fringe.

The singer paired the backless, shimmering dress with a pair of black pointed high heels and a simple yet elegant silver necklace. She wore her short, dark hair slightly spiked on top of her head while her eyes popped with black eyeliner and mascara. She finished the look with glossy, full lips and perfectly-shaped eyebrows.

The GOOD Music artist recently revealed in an interview with US Weekly that she doesn’t eat vegetables. The shocking declaration caused fans to wonder how she keeps her tight six-pack and trim figure without watching what she eats.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Teyana told the magazine that she isn’t really into watching her food intake or making sure she eats a nutrient-varied diet. Despite not eating vegetables, the BET Awards nominee revealed that she has a secret to keeping a lean figure — online-based video workouts.

“On my own, I have a dance fitness program called fade2fit.com, so that’s the only workout I do. You can watch it and take it home, it’s all good.”

The singer said that her genetics account for her luck when it comes to not needing to watch what she eats.

“People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was 6-years-old, I had a little Buddha belly but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”

Teyana even revealed that when she was pregnant with her daughter in 2015, she didn’t need to take much time off from her fitness routine before or after giving birth, telling interviewers that her dancing and performing is enough to keep her in shape.