‘Baby India’ Bodycam Footage Shows Infant Rescued From Plastic Bag In Woods

The bodycam footage of a Georgia sheriff reveals deputies rescuing a little girl, nicknamed “Baby India,” who was found tied in a plastic bag in Georgia. CBS News reports that Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office claims to have found the baby at 10 p.m. Tuesday after a local Forsyth County family — the Ragatz sisters — heard her cries from the forest.

Kyler Ragatz first heard the cries when she was unloading a trailer with her sister Kayla.

“It sounded like a baby, but you never would think that it’s a baby,” said Kayla, who said they sounded more like a cat.

The video, which was made public Wednesday, shows deputies tearing open the plastic bag as Baby India cries before wrapping her in a blanket to keep her warm. As one point, India can be seen wrapping her hand around an officer’s fingers. As of now, officials are still searching for the girl’s parents and hope the video will help generate leads.

“We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, the department hopes that the footage will not only help solve the case but also show how important it is for the case to find closure.

BABY ABANDONED IN WOODS:

We have the 911 calls the night that Baby India was found abandoned in the woods. Plus, new body cam video shows officers rescuing the baby @elwynlopez has the NEW information at 11PM @11AliveNews #UpLateATL #11alive pic.twitter.com/usZxXyGYaF — ronjonesreports (@ronjonesreports) June 26, 2019

ABC News reports that the baby’s umbilical cord was attached and authorities believe that she was born within hours of deputies discovering her.

“When we were able to pick her up, wrap her up, get her a little warm, I was able to talk to her a little bit,” Forsyth Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Roper, who was the first to the scene, said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I wanted to give her comfort. A little bit later I realized it was the first time she had felt love, and I felt honored to be able to give her that.”

Police in Georgia have released heart-stopping bodycam video showing the rescue of an abandoned newborn baby. The infant – still with its umbilical cord – was alive inside a plastic bag found in woods on 6 June, and has been named India by police https://t.co/StQaiOIhe0 pic.twitter.com/g1S6YuJas5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 25, 2019

Similar cases don’t always have a happy ending. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last year, a newborn baby — also with its umbilical cord still attached — was discovered in a playground garage in New York. The man who found the body located it due to an odor coming from the yellow plastic bag that it was wrapped in near the Dutch Kills Playground in Queens

The baby was believed to be deceased for at least six hours, maybe longer, and was reportedly still attached to his placenta.