‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of July 1: Fireworks, Drugs, & Firm Suspicions

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of July 1 promise a week filled with drama, suspense, and fireworks. As the baby swap storyline inches forward, fans can enjoy some eye candy in Joe LoCicero, while Dick Christie will also make his return.

Tuesday, July 2

Joe LoCicero plays the role of Thomas Forrester’s shady drug dealer friend. He will debut the role on Thursday, June 27 as Vincent Walker. Viewers will see how Vincent hands Thomas a small packet filled with a white substance.

Thomas will ask Vincent, “This stuff is good, it will do the trick.”

Vince will reply, “It’s the best.”

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will drug an unsuspecting Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who will then sleep with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). This is exactly the outcome that Thomas wants because he would like Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to realize that she can never have a future with Liam again.

LoCicero’s second appearance will be on July 2. Does Thomas want to buy more drugs from him?

LoCicero has a connection to The Bold and the Beautiful, per She Knows Soaps. He married former B&B actress Gina Rodriguez in May this year. Rodriguez used to play the role of Beverly on the long-running soap, but most fans will know her from her role on Jane the Virgin. The couple met on the set of the CW series, where LoCicero had a small role as a stripper.

Friday, July 5

Dick Christie will appear as Charlie Webber.

Charlie will return to the show on Friday, per Highlight Hollywood. Charlie is Forrester Creations’ head of security and he takes his role very seriously. He is also the beau of Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), and the two often provide comedic relief on the show.

Loading...

However, it seems likely that Charlie will be investigating something on The Bold and the Beautiful. Perhaps he notices that Thomas Forrester’s car has a dent from when he ran Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road. Another possibility is that he may become suspicious of Thomas if he threatens Pam to stop meddling in his affairs. Pam has already told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan that Thomas and Emma had an argument just before she died in the car crash.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The TV Watercooler, state that there will be a proposal on July 4. Will Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) ask Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to be his wife?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.