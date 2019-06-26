Beth Chapman’s Daughter And Family Respond To Matriarch’s Death Online

Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame has died at 51-years-old. News broke on Saturday that Beth had been placed in a medically-induced coma for a choking emergency and was placed in the ICU. No updates had been given on her until today when husband Duane “Dog” Chapman broke the news on his Twitter page.

Not only has Dog given Beth a nice goodbye on social media, but Beth’s daughter and others are now starting to speak out, saying their last sentiments to the woman they loved dearly. Beth’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, retweeted her father’s tweet and then added her own caption to say goodbye.

“Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now,” Bonnie tweeted.

The 20-year-old has been sharing some updates about herself and her mom over the past several days. On Sunday, Bonnie revealed she was traveling from Colorado with her brother, Garry Chapman, to be by her mother’s side. Last night, Bonnie shared a photo on her Instagram page where she held her mother’s hand while Beth laid in her hospital bed. The image broke hearts across the Chapman family fandom, and some suspected that this might mean things had taken a major turn for the worse.

After news of Beth’s passing today, Bonnie edited the caption on the sad photo.

“So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much.”

Jamie Chapman, the wife of Beth’s stepson Leland Chapman, attached a bible verse to her Instagram page after the sad news broke. In the caption of the post, Jamie also said her goodbyes.

“The Lord will do right by Beth. I will always love you and miss you,” she wrote with a breaking heart emoji.

Jamie had previously shared several family photos of her and Beth over the past several days as did Leland and Lyssa Chapman. Bonnie, Jamie, and Cecily Chapman all shared the news of Beth’s death on their social media accounts. The women of the Chapman family screenshotted Dog’s post where he told the very sad news.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog wrote.

At the time of this publication, there were no social media reactions from Leland, Garry, Cecily, or Dakota Chapman.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the Chapman family during this difficult time.