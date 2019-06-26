‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Returns To Twitter After Mother’s Death, Shares Adorable Clip Of Mom Moment

Lisa Vanderpump shared a new post, via re-tweet.

Lisa Vanderpump is back on Twitter after posting about the death of her mother earlier this week.

After she posted a couple of photos, one of which featured her mother, Jean Vanderpump, and the other of which featured her flower-filled home, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star re-tweeted an adorable clip of a mother duck on her page.

The video featured a mother duck waiting as a couple of people rescued her ducklings from a road drain.

As fans of Vanderpump well know, she is a huge animal lover and has her own animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, in West Hollywood, as well as a center in China. She also has been know to fight for the rights of animals and recently helped pass a law banning the trade of dog and cat meat.

While Vanderpump is surely going through a rough point in her life after learning of the sudden death of her mother last week, her re-tweet appears to suggest that she’s also staying focused on the causes that fall near to her heart. That said, a Daily Mail report from last week has confirmed that she did halt production of her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Lounge.

As fans may have seen, production on the series’ eighth season began in Los Angeles last month and was expected to continue until at least late summer.

According to Daily Mail‘s report, the past 14 months have been extremely difficult for Vanderpump due to the sudden passing of her mother and the shocking suicide of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, who killed himself in April of last year, just before the start of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump was also faced with a tumultuous season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which included allegations of manipulation and leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley and her dog. As fans have surely heard, Vanderpump quit the show shortly after production wrapped and opted out of taping for the Season 9 reunion special.

“One thing is for sure with Lisa though, she’s as strong as they come and once she has worked through her grief she will be back running her restaurant empire, focusing on her philanthropic endeavors and filming Vanderpump Rules,” a source told Daily Mail.

the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.