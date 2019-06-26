Beth Chapman Dead, ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Passed Away At 51

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has died. Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman confirmed the news on Twitter.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

TMZ has confirmed that Beth Chapman, has died at age 51 after a long battle with throat cancer. Beth Chapman appeared on the show, Dog The Bounty Hunter alongside husband Duane and other family members.

Beth died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital after she was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend after a choking incident. The wife and mother had decided to stop chemotherapy last month in her struggle with cancer which had plagued her since 2017.

Beth met Duane Chapman when she was 19 and he was 35 when she found herself in trouble with the law for inadvertently shoplifting a lemon in a grocery store after becoming distracted, and the police found an unregistered handgun on her person. Her father called Duane to bail her out, and the two married in 2006.

Beth Chapman’s health struggles were to be a primary storyline on their show, but it’s unclear how the will proceed in light of her passing.

Family: Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma at Queen’s https://t.co/XwKFvm4Gug — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

US Magazine shared a statement from the Chapman family lawyer, Andrew R. Brettler who confirmed the passing of Beth, a fan favorite.

“She was a fighter until the very end. We’ll miss her terribly and send our deepest condolences to Duane and the Chapman and Smith families.”

Loading...

After Beth was placed in a medically induced coma on June 22, Duane Chapman asked fans to please pray for Beth as she continued to struggle with breathing issues.

When this latest crisis hit, the couple had been filming their show for WGN called Dog’s Most Wanted. A trailer for the new show featured Dog giving his wife kisses as she lay in her hospital bed in Honolulu where the couple lived.

Dog spoke at length to US about Beth’s fight with throat cancer and how he continues to pray for his wife and the mother of two of his children. He says he tries to block out the negative influences and ignores the news.