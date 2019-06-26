Model Chanel West Coast Shows Off Curvy Backside In Sexy Sequined Dress

Chanel West Coast is stunning Instagram with yet another sexy look.

As fans of the reality star know, West Coast loves to keep social media up to date on all of her latest projects. While she uses the platform to promote her music, she also regularly posts sexy and fashion-forward images as well. In the most recent snapshot that was shared on her account, the 30-year-old rocks a dress from Fashion Nova — a brand that she is an ambassador for.

In the sultry snapshot, Chanel appears in Miami as she leans against a purple door. The stunner poses in profile, rocking a curve-hugging sequined dress that shows off her incredible figure to the camera, including her toned booty. West Coast’s fit legs are also on display in the shot while she accessorizes the look with a pair of incredibly high heels and a purse slung over her shoulder.

Like a pro, Chanel looks over her shoulder and makes a seductive face into the camera. The Ridiculousness star rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, blush, and lipstick. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved for the stunning shot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the rapper a ton of attention with over 56,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

While many fans took to the photo to let Chanel know how beautiful she looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her incredible figure. Of course, a few other fans simply commented on the image to let West Coast know that they’re huge fans of hers.

“Gorgeous hit me up please beautiful west coast,” one follower wrote with a series of flame emoji.

“You are too fine girlfriend! Xo,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“But after hearing your music you’re amazing keep up the good work… My QUEEN stay beautiful,” one more fan chimed in.

Loading...

The reality star has been in Miami for the past few days, where she is celebrating Miami Pride. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the MTV star took to Instagram to post a beachside photo for fans. In the hot photo, the reality star poses on the beach while surrounded by pals. The singer stands toward the center of the image, showing off her fit physique in a tiny, purple bikini that leaves little to the imagination of her followers. On top, Chanel puts on a busty display, nearly popping out of the tiny little suit. The ruffled bottoms also leave little to be desired, going well up her thigh and showing off her toned legs for the camera.

It’s safe to say that West Coast’s hard work at the gym is paying off.