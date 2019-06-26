Jordyn Woods Spills Out Of Bedroom Satins: ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Jordyn Woods is on a roll. The model’s name might still be making headlines for her February cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but the 21-year-old is carving out her own career.

On June 26, Jordyn took to Instagram for a promo video – the model has a new collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo. The video seemed out to showcase the collection’s looks and confirm Jordyn’s status as a self-sufficient, confident, and sexy woman.

Shot amid pink and purple lighting in various settings, Jordyn was filmed in studio, outdoor, or home-set backdrops. The footage showed the SECNDNTURE founder holding balloons outside a house, posing in a vintage car, and upping the ante in a girly bedroom. The latter seemed particularly eye-catching. Here, Jordyn displayed her curves in a super-sexy and strapless pink dress. The satin number was short and cleavage-flaunting. Woods modeled the feminine number while appearing to be on the phone – the shoot showed Jordyn seated on a bed at one point.

The video came with pumping music, but it also included a statement from Woods. The model spoke of her inspirations before sending some out.

“Be you and that is your power. I know I can do anything. I am Jordyn Woods. And what you see is what you get.”

Fans have been responding.

“Baby, Jordyn out here doing the damn thang! And I’m loving it,” one fan wrote.

“Making boss moves, yasssss sus yassss” was likewise praiseworthy.

Elsewhere, though, users couldn’t help but reference the model’s links to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Prior to her cheating scandal, Woods was perhaps most known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

“Apologise [sic] to kylie,” one fan wrote.

This likely pertains to the apparent crumbling of Woods and Jenner’s friendship following the scandal. In February, Jordyn admitted to “kissing” NBA player Tristan Thompson, the 28-year-old who was then in a relationship with Kylie’s sister, Khloe. Following the news, Jordyn and Kylie ceased their public appearances and joint social media updates. Woods also moved out of Kylie’s guesthouse. While the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t wholly appear to blame Woods, the scandal nonetheless saw Khloe call it quits with her boyfriend and baby daddy. Together, Khloe and Tristan are parents to 1-year-old True.

Last weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale showed viewers the family’s reaction to the scandal. While the double-episode special made global headlines, it doesn’t seem to have stopped Jordyn from pursuing her dreams.

Jordyn’s update today had racked up over 100,000 views within one hour of going live. Jordyn has 10 million Instagram followers.