Brooke Burke, 47, Poses Naked In New Artistic Photo

Brooke Burke may just have earned herself a new title: artist’s muse. The Dancing with the Stars champ posted a picture to Instagram where she poses completely naked except a straw hat. The dark lighting and strategic limb placement help preserve her modesty in the artistic snap.

Being an artist’s subject is that latest of Brooke’s accomplishments. In addition to being a former Playboy model, the brunette beauty hosts a number of television shows such as Steve and Daily Pop. In addition, she has her own podcast, recently launched an app, and is a busy mom of four. She also can boast over 375,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares updates about her life with her fans.

In the latest example, Brooke uploaded a picture from Brian Bowen Smith. The artist had recently launched a new exhibit called Love and Art, which is being hosted at the Lumberyard Gallery in Malibu. The project features many examples of the human form while in the natural landscape of Southern California.

Brooke’s photo is one such example. In the photo, she sits cross-legged in a black-and-white photo that has a vintage look to it. Though the dark lighting preserves most of her modesty, the outline of her décolletage is visible to viewers. Her face is obscured by a large straw hat with a black ribbon. Her legs are covered with sand, befitting a beach photo.

Fans loved the photo, giving it over 17,500 likes and 55 comments.

“Absolutely beautiful,” said a fan, using three heart emojis to emphasize the point.

“I loveeeeee this photo. Inspirational!” added another.

“Fresh as the Pacific Ocean,” joked a third.

Brooke had given her fans a sneak peek of the picture the day before, in which she posed in front of the shot with Brian Bowen Smith. She looks casually chic, with black denim cutoff jeans and loose wavy hair. She finished off her look with a strappy black tank top with a lightweight, patterned shirt over it. Accessories included a number of layered necklaces, two gold stacked bracelets, and a large black ring.

Brian Bowen Smith was also dressed down, donning a black T-shirt and pants with gray sailor-type cap.

The sweet snap quickly earned over 16,000 likes.

“Who wouldn’t want to hug you,” teased a user, using several heart emojis.

Though the nude pose was daring, Brooke is no stranger to posting revealing shots of herself enjoying life on the beach. For example, she uploaded a shot of herself in a purple bikini and top while splashing in ocean over the weekend, per The Inquisitr.