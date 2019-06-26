‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 27: Ridge & Brooke Want Different Futures

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 27 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have an argument. Lately, it seems as if these two are always at each other’s throats. Both of them are involved in their children’s personal relationships and allow that tension to spill over into their own marriage. Will “Bridge” survive the baby swap storyline?

Brooke has already told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) her feelings about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She reminded him of Thomas’s past and that he is not the most stable member of the Forrester family. Viewers will remember that Thomas once drugged Brooke and made her believe that they had slept together so that Ridge would break up with her. He has also blown up Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) car and pushed him out of a window. B&B fans may even remember that he took advantage of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) who was drunk and on anti-anxiety pills. He slept with her while she was high.

Bill acknowledged that Thomas had taken advantage of Caroline. He also felt that Brooke was right to keep a close eye on him. Both of them felt uneasy about Thomas’s interest in Hope.

When Brooke and Ridge discuss Hope’s future, Ridge will opine that Thomas will take care of her. He feels that Thomas has always been good to Hope and that they can lean on each other for support. Ridge also feels that Hope will make a wonderful mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), especially because Hope never wants to have children again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge will have a disagreement, per She Knows Soaps. Brooke feels that Thomas needs some help. She thinks that he is obsessed with her daughter and that there will be dire consequences if Thomas does not get what he wants. However, Ridge believes that Hope’s future is with Thomas. Of course, Ridge also knows that with Hope out of the way, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can have a family together.

Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is on thin ice. There are already several indicators which point to the fact that Brooke may once again return to her “Stallion,” Dollar Bill. However, Bill is back with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and promised her that he and Brooke were over for good. Will he be able to resist Katie’s sister this time around?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.