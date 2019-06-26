‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Jack Grows Closer To Lauren

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 26 brings big surprises at Lola’s wedding shower, and Theo plans a bachelor party for Kyle. Plus, Traci gets a shock when Cane kisses her for real, and Phyllis tries to make amends with Jack.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) threw a fun shower for Lola (Sasha Calle) at Society. Before she left for her party, Kyle (Michael Mealor) tried to get Lola (Sasha Calle) to stay with him, but she finally disentangled hers from her fiance. One of Abby’s big surprises was shirtless male servers. Ana (Loren Lott), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) attended. Summer (Hunter King) overheard Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) talking about the shower, so she crashed the party. Lola told Abby to let Summer stay since Summer had saved her life. After she let Lola know that her mom was back and fine, Summer told Lola that she wanted to put the past behind them and co-exist. Summer wished Lola happiness with Kyle, and she left.

Then, Abby brought out her other surprise — Lola’s mom Celeste (Eva LaRue). Celeste breezed in and made a few snarky comments about the sexy lingerie gifts that Lola received, but then Celeste admitted she’s happy to see her baby girl engaged.

The award for "Best Maid of Honor" goes to….Abby Newman! ???? Tune in to #YR tomorrow to see her amazing bridal shower for Lola. pic.twitter.com/HpYOZYjrBP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) took a gift basket to Jack at Jabot, and he wasn’t thrilled to see her. Jack asked Phyllis about her knockoff site, and then he told her that he has to work. Phyllis mentioned she had to work, too, and then she said that she’s the CEO of Dark Horse now. The news left Jack reeling, and he warned Phyllis to not work with Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis told Jack that she forgives him and went right as Lauren (Tracey Bregman) arrived. Jack searched Phyllis’s gift basket while he ranted about her new job. Then, he and Lauren enjoyed the gifts, and she asked about the women Jack’s been seeing, and he said he didn’t think it was a “thing” and told Lauren he is grateful for her friendship.

Traci finally typed “The End” on her novel, and later she ran into Cane (Daniel Goddard) and told him. Traci invited Cane back to the Abbott mansion for a sneak peek reading, and he accepted. After Traci read the passage, Cane remarked how Velma saved Flynn. Then Cane leaned in and kissed Traci for real, according to The Inquisitr.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) talked Kyle (Michael Mealor) into letting him throw Kyle a bachelor party. Later Theo admitted to Summer that Kyle is boring now, but he told her that he plans to give Kyle a night to remember.