Kim Kardashian Ditches 119-Lb Body Diet For ‘Fried Twinkies, Fried Twix, Fried Reese’s’

Kim Kardashian appears to have relaxed the super-strict diet she uses to maintain her 119-lb weight. As The Daily Mail reports on June 26, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been indulging.

On Tuesday, Kim hit up a dining joint in New York City with best friend and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban. The outing came with a skin-tight black dress that flaunted the 38-year-old’s curves. Given Kim’s Snapchat statement though, it would appear that she was prepared to scarf down some treats that might make her even curvier.

“Oreo shake! We’re also going to have fried Twinkies, fried Twix, fried Reese’s, were going in.”

Kim’s Instagram Stories gave fans quite the insight into her cheat night. While Cheban had grabbed himself a bright red ice cream, Kim was spotted holding two white cups likely containing the aforementioned Oreo shake. The Instagram Stories also showed the mother of four pouring the liquid from one cup into the other. Kim and Cheban were joined by friend La La Anthony during the Big Apple outing. Likewise present was pal Simon Huck. Cheban posed for a photo with the Manhattan eatery’s owner – the camera took in the joint’s menu offering Fried Bananas, Fried Twix, Fresh Lemonade, and Fried Twinkies.

Kim’s gym-honed body is now legendary. While the KKW Beauty founder’s weight has fluctuated over the years, many fans would argue that Kim now looks better than ever. While Keeping Up With The Kardashians frequently shows the star and her family munching on salads, Kim is equally known for treating herself. Her high-profile outings to McDonald’s have been documented by both the paparazzi and Kim’s own social media.

As People reports, Kim is also a huge fan of West Coast burger joint In-N-Out. She’s even taken to her social media to reference it.

“This is honestly one of my favorite meals ever: I always get just the plain cheeseburger, cheese fries and a vanilla shake. So good!!!” Kim wrote.

While Kylie Jenner shares Instagram Stories of her trips to Japanese eatery Nobu and Kourtney Kardashian flies the flag for gluten-free living, Kim seems to strike a middle ground. The reality star will sample health trends such as activated charcoal, but she tends to opt out of full-blown crazes. Kim recently revealed that she is vegan – but only at home.

Tuesday night’s outing seemed to be giving Kim a break on the diet front. That said, this super-fit A-lister is unlikely to be spending the rest of the week stuffing her face with fried treats.