Prince William Says He’d Be Fine If His Kids Came Out As LGBTQ But Would ‘Worry’ About The Public’s Reaction

Prince William visited LGBTQ charity Albert Kennedy Trust in east London on Wednesday, where he spoke to young people who had been kicked out of their homes and onto the street for their sexual orientation, reported The Daily Mail.

At one point, the Duke of Cambridge revealed what he and his wife Kate would do if one of their children opened up to them about their sexuality, commenting that he would support them wholeheartedly.

The conversation was prompted by one young man who asked William, “If your child one day in the future said ‘oh I’m gay, oh I’m lesbian’ whatever, how would you react?”

William responded with “Obviously absolutely fine by me,” before going into the details of some of the problems that his children may face if that were to be the case, including being persecuted for their sexuality.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are third, fourth, and fifth in line to the throne, respectively.

“Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well. I think you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think – obviously absolutely fine by me. The one thing I’d be worried about is how they – particularly the roles my children fill – is how that is going to be interpreted and seen.”

akt is honoured to be welcoming His Royal Highness The Duke Of Cambridge to our new London service centre today, which is the first visit by a member of the Royal Family to an LGBTQ+ youth charity. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/1WBC9wFUVp — akt (@aktcharity) June 26, 2019

The Duke of Cambridge continued on to explain that he and Kate had talked about the possibility to make sure they’re prepared. He added that he believes communication is the most important factor in making sure their children feel comfortable talking with them and in making sure the two parents understand how to go through the process.

The father-of-three finished by commenting that his biggest worry is how others would perceive his children and his wish to prevent them feeling any negative external pressure.

It is thought that William’s visit to the LGBTQ charity is the first by a member of the royal family. He was inspired by the organization’s unique prevention and early action approach, and their mission to enact positive change.

During the prince’s visit, he met with Chief Executive Officer Tim Sigsworth, and was gifted a goody bag decorated with the rainbow pride colors. His visit comes just before the annual Pride in London Parade and to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

The charity has centers in London and the North West and North East, in addition to providing an online support service.