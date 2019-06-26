Irina Shayk Has Legs For Days In Sexy Yellow Mini Dress

Irina Shayk is taking her split from Bradley Cooper in stride.

Since Shayk and Cooper called it quits, the model has been keeping herself busy with work. Currently, the 33-year-old is in the Big Apple and photos published by The Daily Mail show the brunette bombshell keeping her mind off things while strutting her stuff in another sexy outfit. In one photo, the mother of one can be seen exiting a building with a slight smile on her face.

The model is dressed to impress in the photos, rocking a yellow mini dress that hugs every one of her curves. Her toned legs are totally on display in all of the images and she complements her dress with a black leather jacket and a pair of black combat boots. Shayk covers her face with a pair of black sunglasses and accessorizes the hot look with a little yellow purse, silver hoop earrings, and a dainty silver necklace.

Since her split from Cooper, there have been a ton of rumors surrounding the reason for the break-up of the former flames, who share one daughter together. As The Inquisitr shared, Cooper’s A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga was part of the reason why the pair threw in the towel because of the chemistry that the two clearly shared during both the movie and press junket.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” an insider revealed.

The same insider also touched on the rumors that plagued Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, which played a role in ending their romance.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film].”

Additionally, The Daily Mail shares that Cooper and Shayk had not been getting along for quite some time and they were really just trying to make their relationship work for the sake of their young daughter. In fact, a source close to the former couple says that friends of the two were not at all shocked when they announced their split since things had not been well between them for quite some time.

“Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting A Star is Born, they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse.,” a source revealed.

Shayk also wanted more from Cooper and wished that he would step away from work to spend more time with her and their daughter but obviously, that didn’t happen either. Now, the two are focused on co-parenting 2-year-old Lea De Seine.