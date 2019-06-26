Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Trim Figure & Lots Of Leg In Sexy Romper After Baby Birth

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off a trim figure and lots of leg in a sexy romper as she posed for a new Instagram pic. The reality star, who gave birth to son Angelo James LaValle on April 30, readied herself for an afternoon out in the sassy, striped outfit.

She completed her look with oversized sunglasses, a chic bag, and heels.

Snooki, who runs a clothing and accessories store called The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey, has been slowly returning to her very busy life, now as a mom of three including Angelo, daughter Giovanna, and son Lorenzo.

Besides running her store, she also filmed the second full season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation while she was pregnant as well as the MTV series How Far Is Tattoo Far. She also hosts the podcast It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey.

Snooki, who is married to Jionni LaValle, whom she met while filming the original series Jersey Shore, loves being a busy working mom, helping to provide for her family.

She will appear in the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside castmates Deena Nicole, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Jenni Farley. The episodes were taped while she was pregnant with Angelo.

A lot has changed for the Jersey Shore squad since they first came together as strangers when the show made its official MTV debut in 2009. There have been marriages, divorces, pregnancies, and big changes afoot as the cast grows up and into more adult situations, moving out of their partying 20s and into new lives and relationships.

The episodes that feature Sorrentino were taped prior to his incarceration in January 2019 for tax evasion. He is expected to be released from prison in late summer.

During this season, the friends rally around Mike, who was simultaneously facing prison time and planning his wedding to fiancee Lauren.

Loading...

At the same time, Deena was about to give birth to son Christopher John (CJ), Jenni contemplated divorce from husband Roger Mathews (she since filed the official paperwork and has reportedly put the couple’s Toms River, New Jersey, home on the market), Ronnie was fed up with all the jokes at his expense regarding his inability to keep his personal life out of the tabloids, and “prank war champion” Pauly D couldn’t resist just one wedding prank.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air its latest season beginning July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.