NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Demanding A Trade If Suns Pass On D’Angelo Russell, Per ‘Arizona Sports’

Since being drafted as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has managed to turn himself into an All-Star caliber player. In his first four years in the NBA, Booker has been posting incredible numbers, averaging 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his impressive performance almost every night, Booker is still unable to carry the Suns back to the Western Conference Playoffs.

From the time he signed the massive contract extension, Devin Booker continues to urge the Suns to make major upgrades on their roster. In the loaded 2019 NBA free agency class, Zach Lowe of ESPN revealed that Russell wants the Suns to sign D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets. Chasing the likes of Russell makes a lot of sense for the Suns since they are currently in dire need of a starting caliber point guard.

However, according to Lowe, some people within the Suns’ organization don’t share Devin Booker’s “unabashed enthusiasm” about bringing D’Angelo Russell to Phoenix. Russell is expected to demand a max contract in the 2019 NBA free agency, but the Suns only have approximately $14 million in salary cap space this summer.

Failing to grant Devin Booker’s request in the 2019 NBA offseason could put the Suns in a very complicated situation. If they pass on signing D’Angelo Russell, Dan Bickley of Arizona Sports revealed that Booker may consider demanding a trade from the Suns.

“Either way, it won’t be much longer before Booker has missed the playoffs long enough. Especially if the Suns pass on a chance to acquire D’Angelo Russell, thumbing their noses at an All-Star point guard and one of Booker’s closest friends. That would be indefensible. As much as we all love the heart of Kelly Oubre Jr., he is not a game-changer like Russell. And that’s when Booker starts to see writing on the wall. Namely, an Exit sign above the front door.”

The Suns undeniably have one of the most promising rosters in the league, but as of now, they must be cognizant of their need to surround Devin Booker with a better supporting cast in order to make a huge noise in the deep Western Conference. Although they have full control of Booker until the 2023-24 NBA season, the Suns will be left with no choice but to find him a new home once he expresses his desire to leave.