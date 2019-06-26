Victoria Justice Teaches Instagram A New Word, Casually Poses In Stylish Teal Outfit

Victoria Justice is bringing a little vocabulary to Instagram with a cool new word. Late on Tuesday, the star of the upcoming film Summer Night took to the popular social media platform to introduce the word “nubivagant” to her fans, while pairing it with a photo of herself rocking a stylish teal outfit that is the dictionary definition of sophistication.

In the photo, Justice is leaning against the white parapet of a terrace as she dons a teal, paper leather jumpsuit that features loose, straight legs and a curled bodice. The strapless piece boasts a straight-cut neckline that hugs the model’s torso tightly and a thick belt with large hoops, all in the same color. According to celebrity stylist Madison Guest, the jumpsuit Justice is rocking is by DROMe, whose website indicates the item is called Paper Leather Jumpsuit. Completing her look, Justice wore white stilettos and silver hoop earrings.

The 26-year-old actress is looking at the horizon with an intent gaze, and her lips are parted in a soft smile. She rests her elbows on the parapet and one foot against its wall, in a casual pose. Justice is wearing her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle as it falls onto her shoulders.

The building where Justice posed for the shot appears to be mighty tall, judging by the height of the mountains and clouds that feature in the background, which most likely allude to the new word she introduced in her caption.

The post, which Justice shared with her 16.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 210,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under a day of having been posted — proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the photo-sharing social media app took to the comments section to praise Justice’s beauty and sophistication, while also engaging with her caption and newly introduced word.

“Casually killin it,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous like always Victoria. [Heart eyes emoji] Thanks so much for gifting the addition to my vocabulary,” another fan chimed in.

“I used to look up big words too…. My friends thought it was funny,” another user added.

As Just Jared Jr. noted, Justice recently attended the screening of her new movie Summer Night at the 2019 Rom Com Fest held at Downtown Independent last Friday. The rom-com — which follows best friends Seth and Jameson, who are getting ready to perform at a local rock venue — will hit theaters next month, according to the report.