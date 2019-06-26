Ariana Grande Fans Celebrate Her 26th Birthday

Today is Ariana Grande’s 26th birthday and her fans, also known as “Ariantors,” are celebrating that.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker is currently in the middle of a world tour and will perform in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Her fan base has been sharing messages under “#HappyBirthdayAriana” to celebrate her career and how much she means to them.

“She’s grown and evolved so much after everything she’s been through her strength never fails to amaze me,” one fan tweeted.

“You have helped me get through my lowest phases. I love you for that and everything else! Thank you for existing!” another Twitter user shared.

“Happy Birthday to our one and only @ArianaGrande! You have been a really great role model for us all, we are so proud to witness your journey. Here’s to more joy and success,” a third tweet celebrated.

“I wanted to thank Joan Grande and Edward Butera for not having used condoms 26 years ago and creating this perfect work that is Ariana,” a funny tweet stated.

On Instagram, Grande shared a video of her birthday cake being presented to her.

Grande is currently on a world tour titled “Sweetener,” which started in Albany, New York, on March 18. The North American leg will continue until August before starting on the European leg that same month. Normani and Social House are currently the support acts in North America. R&B hitmaker Ella Mai will be her opening act for the European shows.

Last year, Grande released her fourth studio album Sweetener, which was a global success. The album contained the hits “No Tears Left To Cry,” “The Light Is Coming,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Breathin’.” Shortly after, Grande treated her fans with more new music, which resulted in a fifth studio album this year titled Thank U, Next. The single named after the record had an iconic music video where Grande acted out four big chick flick movies — Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

Grande broke a record only the Beatles previously held by having three of her current singles place in the top three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart — “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

After her music did so well commercially, Grande won her first Grammy Award this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

All of Grande’s studio albums — Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, and Thank U, Next — have peaked within the top two on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

On Instagram, Grande has a staggering 158.2 million followers, while on Twitter she has 63.5 million followers.