‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Tweets About Lifetime Movie After Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes’ Affair

Brandi Glanville believes Lifetime owes it to her to make a movie.

Brandi Glanville would love to see her New York Times bestselling book, Drinking and Tweeting, turned into a movie.

Earlier this week on Twitter, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a tweet to Lifetime, the network responsible for Northern Lights, suggesting that they turn her book, which was inspired in part by the events of the production on the made-for-TV movie, into a film.

“Hey @LifetimeMovies I think since my life unraveled on a Lifetime movie set you should make my NY times #1 selling book Drinking and Tweeting into one of your amazing Book to screen movies!!” Glanville wrote on Twitter.

As fans of Glanville well know, her former husband, Eddie Cibrian, cheated on her with his Northern Lights co-star LeAnn Rimes after nine years of marriage and two children. Then, years later, Cibrian married his former mistress, Rimes, who was also married at the time of their affair.

Years after Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot, Glanville released her book, Drinking and Tweeting, which discussed the way in which she learned of her husband’s affair and the moments that followed the betrayal.

Glanville also spoke of her ex-husband’s affair after being added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although Glanville’s relationship with Cibrian was extremely strained, and understandably so, in the years that followed his affair, they now appear to be in a much better place with one another. On Father’s Day, Glanville shared a sweet post in Cibrian’s honor, along with a photo of him and their two sons, Mason and Jake.

While Glanville left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5, she returned to the series in a cameo role weeks ago as she enjoyed a dinner date with the show’s newest star, Denise Richards. As for a potential full-time return, the idea seems far more likely now that Glanville is on better terms with the cast, including the longest-running cast member Kyle Richards.

During an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show weeks ago, Richards addressed the possibility of Glanville being brought back to the show in a “housewife” role.

“We put the past behind us. She makes me nervous sometimes just because she can go very low, to be honest. Sorry, Brandi. But, yeah, I would [be OK with having her back],” she told the host, per Screen Rant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.