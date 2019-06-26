John Stamos Is ‘Disappointed’ That The Media Made His Art Show Interview About Lori Loughlin

John Stamos expressed disappointment with the media after an interview he gave — which was supposed to be about the Love and Art Show in Malibu — took a wrong turn and swerved into an interview about his former co-star Lori Loughlin.

On Sunday night, Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell interviewed Stamos, 55, about his involvement with the art show. She also asked him about Laughlin — a subject he clearly did not want to discuss.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Loughlin was not expected to appear in the final season of Fuller House. Stamos, who is producing the season, said he was still trying to figure out how she might be factored into the show.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he said.

“I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Many news outlets ran with the Loughlin angle of the story, reporting that Stamos was finally speaking out about the issue, highlighting his quote that it was a “difficult situation for everyone involved.”

On Tuesday, the Fuller House actor wanted to clear the air. On Twitter, he said that he was not “speaking out” about Loughlin’s situation, and pointed to a tweet by NBC, which ran a story that claimed he was.

‘I’m actually not speaking out. What I said was I’m not ready to talk about it,” Stamos tweeted.

In another tweet, Stamos explained how everything unfolded in the Entertainment Tonight interview. He said that the conversation with O’Dell was specifically about the art show. However, after about an hour, she “snuck in” a question about Loughlin. He pointed out that Entertainment Tonight and other news outlets ran with the Loughlin angle of the story instead of covering the art show.

“Guess I have to keep my guard up at all times,” he said.

In another tweet, responding to a journalist who pondered the future of Fuller House, Stamos reiterated that he did not talk about it.

John Stamos is speaking out about the college scandal involving Lori Loughlin. https://t.co/rPul0P5x3E — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 25, 2019

Stamos has been reticent about Laughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal, where she and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,00 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them.