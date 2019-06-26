Brunette Bombshell Janice Joostema Flaunts Cleavage-Revealing Skimpy Lingerie Dress While Lying In Bed

Canadian model Janice Joostema has gained a huge following on the photo-sharing site Instagram with her hot and sultry photos flaunting her enviable figure and stunning looks. On Tuesday, the model took to the social media site to tease her fans with a photo of herself lying in bed in a skin-revealing lingerie dress.

The 24-year-old brunette goddess is featured in the photo on top of messy white bed sheets and pillows, with her head slightly turned to face the photographer. She is dressed in a light lilac, strapless dress that leaves little of her busty chest to the imagination, while the skirt of the dress rides up her thigh, exposing plenty of sculpted leg.

Janice paired the sweet dress with a variety of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, while her long, brown hair flows loose around her head and spills off the side of the bed. She outlined her famed gray eyes in black eyeliner and added a touch of nude-pink lipstick to her pouty lips.

The photo was tagged “Trancoso – Bahia” in Brazil, where the model is traveling after being sponsored by the fashion brand, Revolve, as part of their “Revolve Around the World” campaign. She added a caption to the sexy snap, writing an inspirational quote telling her 1.3 million followers that how they love themselves is how they teach others to love them.

The model’s adoring fans loved her latest snap, calling her “beautiful” and a “goddess” and adding a wide range of emoji, from simple hearts to fire and heart-eyed emoji. One Instagram user even compared Janice to the Disney character Jasmine from the classic film Aladdin. Keeping with the Disney theme, yet another follower compared the model to Moana from the film of the same name.

One Instagram user commented, “You are unreal,” followed by a red heart emoji, while another wrote, “Omg you gorgeous creature.”

The brunette beauty has been posting photos almost daily from her Brazil trip to her fans’ delight. A recent snap that earned almost 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments featured the model in a skimpy black bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach.

In the photo, Janice stands in front of the ocean as she gazes off at a distant point beyond the frame. She is dressed in a tiny black string bikini with half cups on the top portion that reveal her modest chest and a lack of fabric on the bottom portion that leaves little of her body to the imagination.

As her long tresses hang down her back, she flaunts her sculpted legs and flawless figure alongside a message to her fans joking about not having eaten the garlic bread yet.