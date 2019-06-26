‘Maxim’ Hottie Kara Del Toro Puts On Busty Display In Tiny Floral Bikini

Kara Del Toro is making her Instagram followers sweat with her latest sexy photo update.

As fans are well aware, the Maxim model regularly floods her Instagram page with NSFW photos, and she’s certainly no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide array of bikinis. Her popularity on social media is at an all-time high, and she already boasts 1 million followers on the platform alone. In the most recent image shared with her army of fans, Del Toro does what she does best — poses in a bikini.

In the stunning new snapshot, the Instagram model has her body on full display while posing in a tropical setting. Del Toro does not disclose to fans where in the world she is in this particular image, but she appears on a white balcony surrounded with black and white tiles. With the mountains and ocean just at her back, Kara strikes a sexy pose while looking off to the side.

The 28-year-old looks nothing short of stunning as she puts on a chesty display in a white and purple bikini. The top of the suit leaves almost nothing to the imagination, with the bombshell showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Her taut tummy is also on display in the image, and the bikini bottoms showcase Kara’s toned and tanned legs which take center stage in the shot.

Since the post went live a short time ago, it’s already earned the popular model a ton of attention, with over 25,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments. While many followers took to the post to ask Kara where she is vacationing, the overwhelming majority commented to let the beauty know that her body is amazing.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Looking beautiful with this beautiful bikini set,” another chimed in.

“Gorgeous Body,” another fan commented with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

Kara has been traveling quite a bit this summer, and with each and every spot she stops in, she makes a point to take a bikini photo. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Del Toro rocked another hot bikini in a sultry shot. In the image, the supermodel sits down with her legs in front of her while resting one arm on her knee. Kara has her toned and tanned body on full display in the tiniest snakeskin-print swimsuit. Kara nearly pops out of the minuscule bikini top while showing off ample amounts of cleavage to fans.

The photo earned her plenty of attention, with over 32,o00 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. One thing is for sure — as long as Kara keeps the bikini shots coming, her fans will be happy.