‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Has Fun At The Beach In Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia, popularly known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” recently had some fun at the beach while wearing a black thong bikini. In her most recent Instagram update, Garcia is showing off her pert derriere as she plays in the sun, and it’s clear that her millions of followers are enjoying the view.

As of this writing, the post has attracted more than 70,000 likes and over 250 comments filled with praise for Garcia’s beauty.

“What a view,” one fan wrote.

But amidst all of the effusive compliments in the comments section, one of them stood out, and it was from Garcia’s boyfriend, Lewis Howes.

In the caption of the post, Garcia wrote that she wanted to be taken back to the beach in the photo, and Howes wrote, “Ok, I will.”

That prompted some of Garcia’s followers to makes comments about their relationship.

“You guys are so adorable,” wrote one fan.

But others showed some hostility towards Howes, presumably jealous because of his romance with Garcia.

As The Inquistir previously reported, Yanet Garcia faced some mixed reactions when she announced that she was dating again. Some of her fans were supportive while others claimed that Howes didn’t measure up to her previous boyfriend, gamer Douglas “FaZe Censor” Martin.

As Maxim reports, when their breakup was announced, FaZe Censor said that they’d split because he wanted to focus on preparing for the Call Of Duty championship last year. His team went on to lose that championship.

But in a later video, he claimed that they broke up because of “money arguments.”

“Obviously, it wasn’t only for Call of Duty,” he said in a subsequent YouTube video. “Everything started to turn when I mentioned to her how much money could be made on YouTube and being a YouTuber.”

He went on to explain that Garcia wanted a percentage of the money that he made from his YouTube channel. As Maxim notes, she was featured in some of the videos and helped to attract traffic. He refused, arguing that he already paid her bills and for her English classes while she lived in New York City.

Garcia appeared to subliminally respond to him on Twitter with a meme in Spanish that roughly translates to:

“The loyalty of a woman is proven when her man has nothing. The loyalty of a man is put to the test when he has everything.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Garcia looks to be very happy with Lewis Howes. She recently shared a fun car video in which they’re jamming to Latin music, and her caption reads, in Spanish, that she loves him.