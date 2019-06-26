‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Defends Herself After Drama Swirls: ‘I Refuse To Not Stand In The Sun’

Things have been pretty crazy lately both on-screen as well as in real life for Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette. Spoilers have recently changed in significant ways and fans have had a lot to say about everything that has been happening. Now, in her latest Instagram post, Hannah is sticking up for herself and her guys.

Hannah’s latest Instagram post shows her in a field of tulips, likely taken while filming the next episode in the Netherlands. She included a lengthy note and The Bachelorette fans responded in droves.

Nearly every week so far this season on The Bachelorette, Hannah has faced some intense moments with bachelor Luke Parker. Things got particularly difficult this past week as he accused her of taking things too far during a risque one-on-one with Garrett Powell.

In addition, reports have emerged that frontrunner Jed Wyatt may not have been entirely truthful during his time filming the show. So far, neither Jed or Hannah have directly responded to the allegations that have been swirling about his prior relationship. However, this latest Instagram post by The Bachelorette star could certainly be construed as something that references how she’s handling the real-life chaos.

In her Instagram post, Hannah wrote about how much hate she and some of her suitors are receiving this season. The Bachelorette fans know that Brown’s faith is important to her, and she referenced that faith several times in her post.

While Hannah may feel that there’s been a lot of hatred from Bachelorette fans lately, it was nearly all love in response to this lengthy note. Hannah has 1.3 million followers on the social media site now and within about 10 hours, nearly 245,000 people had liked the post.

The Bachelorette also received more than 7,200 comments on that post within the same time frame. Last season’s Bachelor star Colton Underwood commented, lending his support.

“Keep being you. You’re an amazing example to every Christian being bold and conquering your fears, being honest, and standing up for yourself. Rooting for your happiness!”

Last year’s Bachelorette Becca Kufrin wrote a supportive comment as well.

“Keep being you, because it’s beautiful. Don’t let anyone make you doubt that, you beast.”

Others from the franchise like Cassie Randolph, Bekah Martinez, Becca Tilley, Elyse Dehlbom, and Heather Martin wrote notes sharing their love for Hannah too.

Loading...

Despite the ongoing frustrations in dealing with Luke, Hannah continues to give him roses. As The Inquisitr has noted, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that things will get even worse before they get better when it comes to this complicated dynamic.

Not only has Hannah faced chaos and some fan criticism for what’s happening with Luke on-screen, but things have also recently gotten a bit hairy off-screen too. The Inquisitr shared that one of her frontrunners, Jed Wyatt, seemingly had a girlfriend as he started filming The Bachelorette. That seems likely to be adding some stress to Hannah’s life while she has to stay relatively quiet about how her season wrapped up.

Will Hannah and her final rose recipient be happy together once the finale rolls around and will they be able to put all of this chaos behind them? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there is plenty more drama on the way, but that final rose ceremony is right around the corner already.