Olivia Munn Gets Soaking Wet In Incredibly Hot Red Bikini & Instagram Can’t Handle It

Superstar Olivia Munn is the latest cover girl for Women’s Health Magazine (WHM), and her newest photos from the publication prove why she was definitely the right choice for the July-August issue. While WHM shared their cover photo over on their own Instagram page, Olivia opted to share a different shot from the photoshoot on her feed.

In the new photo, Olivia is emerging out of a pool in a red crop-topped bikini. The suit featured a gridded polka-dot pattern with high-waisted straps on the bottom. Olivia tugged at the sides of her bikini bottom as she glanced to her left while coming out of the pool. The actress’s signature black hair was worn down, which paired well with her bronze skin.

As usual with any of Olivia’s hot Instagram photos, her followers began fawning over her impressive physique in the comment section. Fans called her “gorgeous,” “caliente,” and “smokin’.” Followers of the actress began freaking out over the photo as they filled the comments with fire symbol and star-eyed emojis. Olivia was even proposed to by some of her fans several times.

In the cover photo, Olivia was just as hot in a black-and-white houndstooth bikini, which also featured a crop top. There were small red embellishments in the straps of the bikini bottom, which featured cut-out circles. Fans of the actress seemed to like the hot pool photo a little bit better, however.

In the article, Olivia discussed the Me Too Movement for a large chunk of her WHM interview, but the conversation eventually turned toward the Magic Mike actress’s workout routine. Olivia is a big fan of martial arts when it comes to working out, most notably tae kwon do. The 38-year-old discovered martial arts while training for X-Men: Apocalypse, where she portrayed villain Psylocke.

“When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you’re physically capable of anything,” she says. “And the great side effect is that when you’re in your best shape, you actually will look your best too.”

Working out isn’t just about feeling good for Olivia, either.

Loading...

Wellness extends beyond the body as well for Olivia. In her new home in Hollywood, the actress made sure that her house was fluoride-free, chlorine-free, and lead-free. Olivia is also a fan of magnet therapy and even has tuning forks cut from aluminum.

Fans can see more of Olivia in her new Starz miniseries The Rook. The show debuts this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.