Australian Model Madi Edwards Wows Instagram Fans In Skimpy Purple Bikini

Madi Edwards recently arrived in Fiji, and her trip is already promising to be a great one, as she showed her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that put her killer curves and physique in full evidence, to the delight of her followers.

In the photo in question, Edwards is hanging out near the ocean at the Shangri-la’s Fijian Resort & Spa in Cuvu — as the geotag she includes with her post indicates — while rocking a purple two-piece bikini. The tiny triangle top features two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, accentuating her cleavage while leaving quite a bit of underboob on display. The model teams her top with a matching string bottom that ties on the sides and sits high on her frame, increasing the contrast between her full, wide hips and slender waistline, which enhances her hourglass figure. According to one of the posters in the comments section, the bikini she is wearing is the Elba Hubba Bubba from Amore + Sorvete.

The 23-year-old model appears to have been captured mid-movement, as she leans toward one side with her hand to her face in a pose that shows off the toned muscles in her body, particularly her abs and obliques.

The model flashes a bright, genuine smile with her eyes closed. Her hair is slicked back and down as it cascades over her shoulders with the movement of her body. The dampness of her hair suggests she had been swimming before the shot was captured. While it is hard to tell, Edwards appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photo, embracing a more natural beach look.

The post, which Edwards shared with her nearly 690,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,600 likes and over 115 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bikini model took to the comments to praise her incredible physique and to share their admiration for Edwards.

“Amazing! [hands raised emoji] You look so beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Do u think we will look like this in Fiji,” another user asked a fellow friend.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” a third fan chimed in.

Those who wish to see more of Madi should follow her on Instagram.