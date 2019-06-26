‘Sports Illustrated’ Hottie Barbara Palvin Goes Fully Nude On The Beach

Barbara Palvin is packing a punch on Instagram. The Sports Illustrated model is now a world-famous icon and all-around social media sensation.

On June 26, the Hungarian model updated her account. Two shots showed the brunette on the shores. Interestingly, Barbara hadn’t opted to place her full-length nude shot first as this girl doesn’t need a naked picture to rake in the engagement. Barbara’s snaps did, however, showcase her unclothed silhouette for any fans swiping to the right.

The first photo showed Barbara shot up close. Her bare shoulders twinkled in the beachy sunlight, although her face was mostly shielded from the sun by a palm-woven hat. The second photo sent fans the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s full frame. Kneeling on dark sands (and mostly covered by them), Barbara had braved all. Her modesty was, however, protected via careful positioning and an arm blocking her breasts.

Tasteful, unusual, and eye-catching all at once, Barbara’s full-length snap seemed to be ticking a lot of boxes. The camera had taken in the model’s peachy rear, toned legs, and stunning, blue-eyed gaze. With a nature feel enhanced by lapping waves and the foliage-based headwear, Barbara seemed out to celebrate her femininity in the most unprovocative way.

Fans have been commenting.

“But where is the swimsuit,” one wrote.

The question was echoed by another fan.

“Where is the swimsuit,” they commented.

Given that Barbara’s caption had pointed toward this year’s calendar with the world-famous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, it did seem interesting that she’d chosen not to wear one. The absence of any swimwear manifested throughout the comments section. That said, many users sent out praise for the model’s beauty.

Barbara now comes as an Instagram heavyweight. Her following sits at 12.3 million. Despite her iconic status as a swimsuit model, Barbara’s feed isn’t entirely devoted to showcasing one-piece or bikini swimwear. Her relationship with Dylan Sprouse as well as her stylish daytime and evening looks are shared to the account.

Barbara’s update today has not gone unnoticed. It had racked up over 950,000 likes within just three hours of going live. The same time frame generated over 5,000 comments. Fans sent out love to Barbara in multiple languages. The update was liked by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit alongside fellow models Zita Vass and Mathilde Tantot.

Most impressive on Barbara’s Instagram is her celebrity following. Her account is followed by Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, and Sweetener singer Ariana Grande among others. Fans wishing to see more of Palvin should follow her account.