Substitute Teacher Fired For Allegedly Filming Porn Inside Classroom

'It was always in a classroom or office when no one else was around,' said the El Campo, Texas police chief.

A substitute teacher has been fired after it was learned that she allegedly filmed pornography at the Texas high school where she worked, The Houston Chronicle reports.

As of this writing, little is known about the teacher except the fact that she’s female. Her age, her job duties, and any other identifying information about her have not been made public.

The situation was brought to the attention of the El Campo Police Department last week, when an anonymous tipster told authorities about pornography being filmed at El Campo High School. An officer went to the school to investigate, and found over a dozen videos, according to the Miami Herald. How or where those videos were found remains unclear.

According to police, the videos were allegedly filmed in May in an unused classroom and in an unused workroom. The videos, which only include the substitute teacher, were uploaded to an unidentified pornography site.

El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said that there will be no criminal charges in this case, due to the fact that the teacher was the only person who appeared in the videos. There were no students involved in her alleged porn production, so no crime was committed.

“It was always in a classroom or office when no one else was around,” said Stanphill. Still, Stanphill says that, in his decades in law enforcement, he’s never seen anything like this.

El Campo High School officials called the incident “improper” and “criminal.” But the woman may not be charged with a crime. Improper? ???????? “We can’t find a law that she violated,” Stanphill told the Houston TV station. ????https://t.co/VMzRntk7Lo — gary (@gporter812) June 26, 2019

Just because there’s no evidence that a crime has been committed doesn’t mean that district officials are OK with what happened. The teacher, who had only been with the district for a few months, has been fired. District officials are reportedly working with police to prevent her from ever stepping foot on district property again.

Loading...

In a statement, a district spokesperson called her actions “criminal” even though it appears that no crime was committed.

“The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS… The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority.”

Meanwhile, it seems that the teacher’s employment with the El Campo School District is not the only job she’s lost over this incident. As Houston’s KTRK-TV reports, the teacher also had a night job at an unidentified liquor store. However, the station reports that she’s been fired from that job as well.