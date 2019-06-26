Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage & Killer Curves In Tight Denim On Instagram

As the founder of Good American jeans, Khloe Kardashian really knows how to rock some denim. The 34-year-old mother-of-one took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself looking as fierce as ever in a denim jumpsuit.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in the corner of a building outdoors next to some beautiful green foliage. Khloe showed off her insane hourglass figure in a tight denim jumpsuit which featured light-wash curve-hugging jeans on the bottom. The top half of the jumpsuit looked like a cross between a corset and a vest, squeezing her tiny midsection and buttoning shut in the center. The strapless top sat dangerously low on her chest — Khloe’s cleavage practically burst out of it. To show even more skin, Khloe left the very top button open.

Khloe accessorized the look with a simple gold necklace that fell down her chest in a single long strand, as well as a shorter golden necklace bearing a name. She also wore a white bracelet on one wrist and a golden watch on the other. Her long blonde locks fell down past her shoulders in neat waves as she leaned against a wall and looked off into the distance.

Meanwhile, for her makeup look, she sported a pale pink lip from her recent KoKo Kollab with her sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. In addition, she wore a dark eyeliner that made her eyes pop.

The photo garnered over 190,000 likes in just 20 minutes, as well as over 1,200 comments. Many fans complimented the reality star’s beautiful physique and wished her well.

“God bless Khloe I hope all is well,” one fan wrote.

“Just so you know, you’re my favorite,” another said with a heart eye emoji.

“You’re so good at leaning,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons wrote with three clapping emoji, adding a bit of humor to the post.

Khloe has kept her fans wondering in the last few weeks if she had work done on her nose. Many of the star’s followers claim that she looks completely different in her photos, and more like her older sister, Kim Kardashian. Rumors began to circulate that Khloe had a nose job following her appearance on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks, per Hollywood Life. In photos from the interview, her nose seemed to be higher and shorter.

Since then, fans have been taking to her Instagram photos to ask about the possible surgery. However, the general consensus seems to be that Khloe still looks fabulous, even if she did get a new nose.

“U never looked prettier, happier and more healthy,” one fan wrote on her latest photo.