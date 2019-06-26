Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Toned Booty In Extremely Tight Gray Spandex & Crop Top

Is there anything that Tammy Hembrow doesn’t look good in?

The model and YouTuber is known for posing in incredibly sexy outfits that showcase her killer figure. While she loves to flaunt her fit physique in bikinis and other NSFW pieces, she basically looks good in just about any outfit that she chooses. In the most recent photo that was shared with her 9.6 million-plus followers, the mother of two looks incredibly sexy in a casual number.

In the caption of the photo, Hembrow mentions that she is a “happy lil girl” while standing with her back facing the camera. The blonde bombshell poses in the grass with a lake at her back as she turns her head and purses her lips for the photo op. Tammy leaves little to the imagination in a tight fitting all gray outfit that features tight spandex that fit her like a glove. The blonde bombshell nearly spills out of the booty shorts and her toned, tanned legs are definitely on display.

She pairs the hot pants with a matching gray crop top that barely covers her upper half as she shows off her fit back. The model accessorizes the look with a pair of white sneakers and a bubble gum pink purse. For the casual outing, the 25-year-old wears her long, blonde locks in pigtail braids and face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Since the sultry photo went live on her account, it’s earned the YouTuber plenty of attention with over 365,000 likes in addition to 1,800-plus comments. While some fans chimed in to let Tammy know that she looks incredible, countless others took to the post to let her know that they’re huge fans of hers. A few others took time to point out the Tammy is currently in Toronto, Canada.

“I used to dream of a perfect girl in a perfect world and then my dreams became reality,” one follower wrote on the post.

“You’re perfect. Literally,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Dyinggg my idol is in toronto,” another user chimed in with a crying face emoji.

Loading...

Over the past few weeks, Tammy has been showing off her flawless figure in a number of sexy little outfits. As The Inquisitr shared recently, Hembrow posted an NSFW clip. The short video starts off with the 25-year-old showing off the front of her swimsuit to fans. The stunner is all smiles as she looks into the camera while sporting an incredibly skimpy green bikini. The top of the hot suit barely even covers Tammy’s chest, and she shows off plenty of underboob and cleavage to followers. Also on display in the photo are Hembrow’s toned and tanned abs — something that she shows off on a regular basis. It comes as no shock that the photo earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 3,000 comments.

Fans can keep up with Tammy by giving her a follow on Instagram.