Laura Prepon Details How She Deals With ‘Mom Guilt’ In Candid Instagram Clip

Laura Prepon is an actress best known for her roles on That ’70s Show and Orange Is the New Black as well as occasional movie roles.

Prepon is married to actor Ben Foster, and the two became parents to a daughter in 2017. Since then, Prepon has used her social media to occasionally share stories about motherhood. On her Instagram account on Tuesday, she published a video as part of a call to her followers for questions she can answer on video using the hashtag #GetYourPrepOn.

One of the questions asked to the actress was about how she deals with “mom guilt.”

“For me, it’s about making a very clear decision,” Prepon said. “When I go to work, I’m going to work and be present and fully gonna own that decision. And when I’m home with my kid, I’m gonna home and fully present and home for my kid.”

Prepon also talked about times when she tried to be home with her daughter and work at the same time.

“When you do that, you’re not even present with your kid, anyway.”

She admitted that her tendency to do so hasn’t “fully gone away,” but it’s something that has helped her.

Among those commenting on the video were a couple of Prepon’s past co-stars. Chelsea Handler, who worked with Prepon on the sitcom Are You There, Chelsea?, wrote, “work it girl, presence.”

Prepon’s Orange Is the New Black co-star Taylor Schilling shared some heart and smile emojis.

Prepon has 5.3 million Instagram followers, and the video had 126,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

The actress and Foster married in early 2018, per The Inquisitr, in what was described as an “intimate affair.” The bride “donned a sleeveless wedding gown with a huge bouquet of roses while Foster sported a vest and a dapper hat.”

On Orange Is the New Black, Prepon plays Alex Vause, the former girlfriend of Piper (Schilling), whose collaboration on a long-ago drug deal leads to a prison sentence for Piper, kicking off the show’s events. Orange Is the New Black is scheduled to debut its sixth and final season on July 27.

The series, per The Inquisitr, wrapped up production in February, and series creator Jenji Kohan and multiple actors shared their final moments on set on Instagram.

“WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude, I’m a little dizzy,” Schilling shared on Instagram on the series’ final days.