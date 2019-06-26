Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Martha Hunt Bares Her Scars In New Topless Photo

Martha Hunt is known for using her Instagram presence not only to share glimpses of her glamorous model life and show off her perfect physique but also to raise awareness about dealing with scoliosis and learning to accept her body and scars for what it is. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel did the latter when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she is featured fully topless while baring the long scar down her back that resulted from undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old bombshell is posing with her back to the camera as she uses her arms to give herself a tight hug around, resting her hands on her shoulders using her arm to partially cover her chest. Her back is fully bare, showing the discolored line that begins at the base of her neck and stretches all the way down to her low back.

Hunt is standing in front of white wall as she wears just a pair of low-rise jeans. The model accessorized her look with a simple gold neckline that dangles on her back, a piece she created to raise awareness about the condition in collaboration with jewelry brand Pluma, which is named after the Curvy Girls Scoliosis Foundation founder, as Hello! magazine has previously detailed.

“I know a lot of girls that are really insecure about having scoliosis, but I think that scars are something to be proud of because they show how strong you are,” she told the magazine.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 50,000 likes and about 300 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the photo-sharing social networking app took to the comments section to ask her questions about scoliosis and also to thank her for her work in bringing awareness to the condition.

“Obsessed [sparkles emoji] I need this necklace! I had spinal fusion surgery 6 years ago and looooove how much you’re bringing awareness to scoliosis,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a two hearts emoji.

“Literally wearing this at my prom. It’s been 3 years and I’m still in my scoliosis Journey. You’re an inspiration,” another fan chimed in.

“Strong and beautiful woman. Courageous to bring awareness,” yet another user added.

Just before sharing this photo, Hunt also posted a video in which she details how users can preorder the scoliosis awareness necklace she co-designed.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/BzHBEXAFhOf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link