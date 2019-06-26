Alex Rodriguez Clarifies His Kylie Jenner ‘Bragging’ Comment: ‘It Was Me Talking About You’

Alex Rodriguez is backtracking on his previous statement about Kylie Jenner and their conversations at the Met Gala. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated published an interview with the retired baseball pro, in which he claimed that Kylie spoke about “how rich she is” when they sat together at a dinner table at the Met Gala in May. After Jenner clapped back at his remark on Tuesday, Rodriguez took back his comment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie wasn’t happy with Rodriguez’s initial statement. She took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her side of the story.

“Umm, no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” the 21-year-old makeup mogul wrote alongside a retweet of the original article mentioning Rodriguez’s comment.

Rodriguez quickly fired back with nothing but love for the billionaire.

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove,” he replied, per Entertainment Tonight.

In his original interview, Rodriguez opened up about his time attending the 2019 Met Gala with his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. The former shortstop has a great time at the event, and he and Lopez were seated at a table with Kylie and her older sister, Kendall Jenner. Apparently, the four of them had some great conversations.

“Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez claimed.

Also seated at his table were Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Donatella Versace, and “some famous singer next to me,” as Rodriguez noted.

Back in early March, Forbes named Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire “ever.” The honor stirred up a bit of controversy, as many believed that Kylie is not “self-made” at all — she achieved her status of fame and fortune from the success of her family, the Kardashian-Jenners.

Loading...

However, others argued that while she did get a boost from her famous family to get her name out there, all of the riches that came from her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, she made on her own.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, did defend the young social media star at first. However, in a more recent episode of their hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family brought up an issue with Kylie’s sense of “entitlement.”

In a scene from the episode, Kris recounted a time where Kylie yelled at her mother in front of her staff at Kylie Cosmetics for parking in her personal parking space. Kylie argued that she “worked so hard” to earn the spot and kicked Kris out of the office during an important phone call.

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kylie’s half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, said.