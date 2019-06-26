Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out Amid ‘RHOBH’ Casting Rumors, What Does She Think About Joining The Show?

Kyle Richards recently said Chrissy Teigen would be great on the show.

Would Chrissy Teigen ever consider joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

During a recent interview with E! News the model and TV host opened up about potentially being added to the group of women after longtime Bravo star Kyle Richards suggested she would be a great addition to the reality series.

“I don’t know if I can take it,” she admitted. “I’ve thought about it before. I love Andy so much. I love all of the girls. But I don’t know if I’d be able to stomach… like, I think I get a lot of negativity and weird comments but they get so many more.”

“I think I could get along with all of them but I wouldn’t be able to take the people that watch it,” she added.

Last week, Richards spoke to Us Weekly about who she’d love to see join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and revealed that Teigen would be her dream co-star. However, at the same time, she told the outlet that she knows Teigen would never actually join the cast and said she would be doing her best to come up with someone different to replace Lisa Vanderpump, who announced her exit from the series earlier this month.

Richards and her co-stars wrapped production on Season 9 on June 5 with the taping of the reunion special in Los Angeles.

Since Vanderpump confirmed she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10, a number of women have been rumored to be in talks to replace her, including Kathy Hilton, Kris Jenner, and even Kim Richards, who left her full-time role on the series after five seasons in 2015.

Vanderpump, like Richards, was an original cast member of the series. Now, following her exit, Richards is the only cast member of the show who has maintained her full-time role throughout the series’ run. Other cast members, including Camille Grammer and Kim Richards, have appeared on the show for nearly its entirety but have not always been featured full-time.

Although fans may see another cast member added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before its Season 10 return, it is also possible that Bravo will keep the current ladies and move on without replacing Vanderpump.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.