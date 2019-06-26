Cassie Randolph Takes Heat For Swimsuit Shoot As ‘Bachelor’ Fans Accuse Her Of Using Colton Underwood For Fame

The reality star is accused of going on 'The Bachelor' for fame.

Cassie Randolph says she’s “pinching herself” after a dream photo shoot with Cosmopolitan magazine, but protective Bachelor fans are not happy with the summer-themed spread.

Randolph, who won The Bachelor star Colton Underwood’s heart even after telling him she couldn’t commit to a future with him, posed with her sister Michelle for a series of swimsuit and beach photos for the July issue of the high-profile mag. In the comments section to Randolph’s post about her bathing suit shoot, some Bachelor fans accused Cassie of not going on The Bachelor for the “right reasons” and blasted her for “using” Colton for fame.

“The Bachelor did exactly what you needed it to do,” wrote one of Randolph’s Instagram followers.

“That’s exactly what I was thinking. She got her fame,” another wrote.

“And all because of Colton, he is the celebrity.”

Several followers also commented on how Photoshopped the photos appear to be and noted that Cassie was unrecognizable with so much heavy makeup.

According to The Cheat Sheet, some Bachelor viewers think Cassie is trying to put her and her sister into the spotlight on a quest to extend her 15 minutes of fame. It should be noted that Cassie’s sister, Michelle Randolph, is an actress, and the two share a YouTube channel. In addition, before she appeared on The Bachelor, Cassie also starred in a previous reality show, Young Once, with her ex-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson.

Of course, if Cassie Randolph is faking her affection for Colton Underwood, she’s doing a darn good job of it. Randolph appears to be completely in love with The Bachelor star in photos posted on the couple’s social media stream.

Loading...

Us Weekly notes that three months after The Bachelor finale, Colon and Cassie are currently on a romantic vacation to the Islands of Bermuda and are staying at the five-star Loren at Pink Beach. The reality TV lovebirds have posted photos on the beach and revealed they snuck out for an impromptu late-night swim inside a cave.

Colton Underwood seems okay with his “slow moving” romance with Cassie Randolph. Unlike most Bachelor couples, the two have yet to move in together. In addition, Colton told Us that he and Cassie want to “build such a strong foundation” to use to ” launch us for the rest of our lives.”

While Colton seems to be smitten with Cassie, it should be noted that the speech pathologist could be getting an unfair rap for her indecisiveness at the end of Colton’s season of The Bachelor. Fans of the ABC reality franchise may recall that Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette made it to the final two before admitting he wasn’t ready for a proposal. Peter stayed beloved by Bachelor Nation, but Cassie Randolph is still getting hate from disgruntled fans of the show.