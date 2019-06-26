Netflix Film ‘The Prom’ Casts Ariana Grande, James Corden & Nicole Kidman In Starring Roles

The Ryan Murphy Netflix musical The Prom has announced its first cast members — a who’s who of music, movies, and television. Included in the cast which will breathe new life into the Tony-nominated Broadway play will be Ariana Grande, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep.

Deadline reported that Murphy, less than one year into a blockbuster five-year deal with the streaming giant, will direct and produce the adaptation with the aforementioned stars, as well as Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells in key roles.

Murphy announced that he would be bringing The Prom to Netflix, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Murphy was so moved after seeing the show, per The Hollywood Reporter, that he announced his intention when he hosted a special charity performance of the play benefiting the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD, and the Trevor Project.

Deadline reported that Streep will play the role of Dee Dee Allen, who teams with Corden’s Barry Glickman in a musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After receiving horrid reviews, the two, along with Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Rannells as Trent Oliver, try to find something to fix the professional mess they have found themselves in.

They stumble upon the story of Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. The role of Emma has yet to be cast. Grande will star as Alyssa, Emma’s in-the-closet girlfriend. Deadline noted that Awkwafina will play the group’s publicist Ms. Sheldon, and Key will play Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins.

Rannells is a Broadway veteran, known for his work in The Book of Mormon, Hairspray, Falsettos, Hamilton, and Hairspray. Grande appeared on Broadway as a teenager in the show 13. Streep appeared in a number of Broadway shows in her early acting career.

Murphy will also work with Rannells in the Netflix adaptation of the Tony-winning reboot of the iconic play, The Boys In The Band. Rannells was a key player in the ensemble cast of the show, which included Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Will & Grace star Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchinson, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and Charlie Carver. All the members of the Broadway cast will appear in the Netflix presentation. This production begins filming in July of this year.

The producer of American Horror Story, 911, and Pose will also deliver The Politicians, Ratched, and Hollywood to Netflix as well.

Production on Murphy’s star-studded version of The Prom will begin in December 2019 with a projected release date of fall 2020.