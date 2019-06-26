Thursday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Buys Drugs For Someone Close

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 27 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will reach out to an old friend. The designer will call an acquaintance and have him deliver something. It appears as if Thomas will stoop to a new low.

Thomas is out of control. He manipulated Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and brainwashed her to believe that it would be best for everyone if she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) split. The two annulled their marriage, much to Thomas’s delight. He then found out that her daughter, Beth, was still alive, but he didn’t tell her the happy news. Instead, he threatened Flo Fulton (Kiara Barnes), Zoe Buckingham (Katrina Bowden), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and told them to keep the secret to themselves. However, Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) overheard them talking and confronted them. Xander admitted that Beth was still alive.

Thomas waylaid Emma into his office, where they argued. Emma would not be intimidated and told him that she was going to Hope immediately. He followed Emma and ran her car off the road. Emma’s car went over the guardrail and crashed into a ravine, where she died. Thomas did not even call for help.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, friends, family and even enemies gather together for a touching memorial service for a loved one. pic.twitter.com/L8cJoRHS9w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2019

Instead, Thomas went to Hope’s cabin and pretended to be shocked when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) called with the news. He told Hope that he would do anything for her. He has already murdered someone; what else will he do to make Hope his own?

It appears as if he is about to take his next step in making Hope his own. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Thomas will buy drugs. He will source it from his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). According to The Inquisitr, Thomas will ask, “This stuff is good? It will do the trick?”

“It’s the best,” Vincent will promise.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas is not buying the drugs for himself, per The TV Watercooler. He will drug Liam in an attempt to reunite him with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the drug will have the desired effect because Steffy and Liam will make love.

Of course, when Liam confesses to Hope, she will be upset. She will make it clear that she no longer wants anything to do with him. Liam will be just as shattered as Hope will be. She may even fall into Thomas’s waiting arms.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.