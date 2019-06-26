‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shares Bikini Beach Photos From Summer Trip

Mackenzie McKee took to social media on Tuesday to share some beach photos of a trip she recently took with her husband, Josh. The photos posted to Instagram show the couple enjoying the Bahamas cruise they took a few weeks ago and had Mackenzie wishing she could go back.

The mom of three shared six photos from the trip. The first photo showed Mackenzie posing in her pink bikini top and black shorts standing on the sand with the ocean and beautiful blue skies behind her. Another photo shows Mackenzie sporting a green bikini as she rides on the back of a jet ski with her husband. The two posed together in another photo sitting at a table and smiling. In another photo, Mackenzie smiles for the camera as she sits on the sandy beaches wearing a green bikini, colorful sunglasses, and a black sunhat.

Mackenzie isn’t shy about her love of fitness, and she often shows off some awesome moves, including walking on her hands and doing jumps. Another photo showed Mackenzie jumping high with the ocean waves behind her. The final photo was a selfie of Mackenzie smiling with the beach and ocean in the background.

With the photos, she wrote that she wanted to go “back” to the summer trip and the Bahamas cruise she recently took with Josh.

Mackenzie was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Josh found out they were expecting their first baby, a son they named Gannon. Cameras continued to follow Mackenzie as she shared her life on the short-lived spinoff show Teen Mom 3. The show lasted for one season and followed Mackenzie along with Alex Sekella, Katie Yeager, and current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

A few years after the show was canceled, rumors swirled that one of the girls would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. Speculation surrounded both Briana and Mackenzie, who had been fan favorites and maintained a large social media following. Briana eventually nabbed the spot, but rumors continued to swirl around Mackenzie. After her own MTV special, the mom of three will reportedly be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG on a trial basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following Bristol Palin’s exit from the show, Mackenzie will join the cast later in the season. Reportedly, if she fits well with the show, she will be added to the cast as an official member for the following season.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.