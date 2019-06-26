‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Sweet Instagram Post To Son Amid Husband’s Arrest Drama

Gina Kirschenheiter's son celebrated a birthday this month.

Gina Kirschenheiter had an eventful weekend with her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, but that didn’t stop her from sharing a sweet post to her oldest child, son Nicky, amid the drama.

As she and Matt experienced what appeared to be a massive falling out, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram, where she mentioned her 7-year-old son on his birthday.

“My Nicky…my first born…you’re such an incredible and sensitive boy…full of wonder, comedic relief and mangos. I love you. Welcome to 7 my boy #RHOC #RHOCkids,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her soon goofing around with blue icing on his face.

Gina and Matt share three children and were married for eight years before Gina filed for divorce last spring. As fans may recall, Kirschenheiter’s divorce filing was made just after she wrapped production on her first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, as the 13th season played out, the cracks in her marriage were evident.

Although Gina and Matt put up a united front with one another on her social media page, Gina admitted to her co-stars on the show that Matt lived in Los Angeles during the week, and that she didn’t actually know where his apartment was. Meanwhile, she and her children lived full-time in Orange County.

According to a Radar Online report on June 25, Gina and Matt had a “sudden, violent fight” on June 22, which led a neighbor to call the police. As an insider explained, things between the former couple “escalated very quickly” and ultimately, Matt was arrested and booked in an Orange County jail.

Following the incident, the source confirmed that Gina and her three children were “all safe” and noted that the kids are the number one priority of the reality star.

Loading...

“She is doing everything that she can to make sure that they are okay,” the source explained.

Earlier this month, Gina and Matt sparked rumors of a reconciliation as they posed for a number of family photos. Gina then further fueled the reunion reports by posting a message to her estranged husband on his birthday and labeling him as her “person.” Also in the post, Gina shared several photos of herself and Matt looking as cozy as ever and in one, they were seen at their wedding.

Kirschenheiter, her family, and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this summer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.