‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo From Much-Needed Date Night & Fans Think She Looks Beautiful

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood enjoyed a much-needed date night with boyfriend Andrew Glennon last night.

As fans of the reality star know, Amber is now the proud mother of two kids – 10-year-old Leah and 1-year-old James Glennon – which means that she definitely has her hands full and not a lot of time for romance. So when the mother of two gets a chance for a rare date night out, she definitely embraces it. In a new split photo shared with her 1.8 million-plus Instagram followers, Amber shared a glimpse of her evening.

In the photo on the left, the reality star snaps a selfie while she’s buckled up in the passenger seat of the car. Portwood is all smiles for the photo op, looking dressed to impress in a black tank top with a black kimono on top that features a floral print pattern. She wears her hair up in a high ponytail and appears to be wearing a face full of makeup for the snapshot. The stunner accessorizes her look with a big pair of black sunglasses and a dainty silver necklace.

In the photo on the right, Amber snaps a selfie of herself and the driver, Andrew, on their way to the date. This time, Amber appears in the corner of the photo and makes a kissy face for fans. Like his counterpart, Andrew looks happy to be out, wearing a huge smile on his face along with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Glennon gives off major summer vibes in the image, rocking a short sleeve, pink button-up.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Teen Mom OG star plenty of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 570-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to wish Portwood a happy date night while countless others gushed over how beautiful she looks for her adults-only outing.

“So beautiful. And I’m so happy for you. And proud of the strong woman you are today! Many prayers and much love!” one fan wrote on the post.

“You look beautiful girl, love those glasses,” another follower chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. Have an amazing night,” another user gushed with a heart emoji.

It seems as though Amber is going to be busy for the foreseeable future. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the 29-year-old took to Twitter to let her fans know that she is looking to go back to college to get a degree.

“What is the best online college for a Sociology/Psychology degree? If there’s anyone who can help please let me know,” she tweeted. “I’m looking for a school either in my Indianapolis area with online courses and possibly one on one classes as well thank you #sendinglove.”

Fans can catch Amber and Andrew on new episodes of Teen Mom OG on Monday evenings on MTV.