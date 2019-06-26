Rihanna Sizzles In Nude Lingerie For Savage X Fenty In Stunning Photo

Rihanna's showing off her curves in a shot for her lingerie line.

Rihanna’s curves are taking center stage in a stunning photo shared by the official Instagram account of her lingerie line Savage x Fenty this week. The jaw-dropping snap of the singer and businesswoman posted online on June 25 showed her modeling a sultry look from her own range while striking a fierce pose on a chair.

Posing for the professional photo shoot, the “You Da One” singer turned with her head over her shoulder as she knelt on the chair while rocking a pair of shiny nude stockings that stretched all the way up to her thigh. She was wearing what appeared to be a nude one-piece bodysuit with a large cutout across the chest.

Rihanna flashed some skin in the snap while proudly showing off the look from her hugely popular lingerie line and also rocked more of a vintage pinup look with her every changing hair as she posed with a dark black bob-style hair do.

The superstar and Fenty Beauty creator paired her very sultry look with a pair of sky-high heels while also showing off her large tattoo on her right wrist.

Fans were clearly loving seeing Rihanna showing off her modeling skills after stepping behind the camera to design the pieces, as the comments section of the new upload was flooded with praise for the Bajan beauty.

“Riri you got me wanting to buy the whole line if I’m going to look like you in it,” one fan told the singer. Another simply wrote after seeing Rihanna modeling the lingerie look, “OH. MY. GAWD.”

A third called Rihanna an “ICON” with a fire emoji in the comments section.

But this most definitely isn’t the first time the superstar has played model for her own range.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared snaps of Rihanna proudly showing off another look from the range, this time a pink rainbow lingerie set.

She’s been very vocal about all the hard work that goes into all the designs for her line, and has also opened up about the importance of the pieces being available for all different body shapes and sizes.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” she previously told Vogue during a cover interview last year.

“As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them—ever.”

Rihanna also opened up about her own body image and how that influences her designs.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl,” she told the fashion outlet of her body, adding, “I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”