Kyle Richards Describes ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion As ‘Brutal’ And ‘Torturous’

Richards and her co-stars filmed the upcoming episode earlier this month.

Kyle Richards didn’t exactly enjoy the recent taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

During a June 25 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards opened up about the June 5 taping, which Lisa Vanderpump chose to skip, and admitted to feeling as if she and her co-stars were being tortured at the event.

“If I had to pick one word, I’d have to say ‘brutal,'” Richards shared. “It’s the worst. It’s like, I mean — whoever came up with that is really… I need to find out who that was, because it’s really torturous for everybody!”

According to Richards, the Season 9 reunion was the longest reunion she and her co-stars have ever filmed.

“It’s not fun to do that. And even though there’s a lot of women that are getting along and are very close right now, there’s also a lot of other stuff going on, obviously. So, no one wants to relive it,” she explained.

Richards and Vanderpump had a falling out with one another amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 after Richards suggested Vanderpump was involved in the leaking of a story about Dorit Kemsley. As fans of the show will recall, Vanderpump was accused of giving a story about Kemsley to Radar Online in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

Although Kemsley did chose to give the animal she adopted to another woman, she did so because it was bitting her young kids and husband. At first, Vanderpump claimed to be understanding of her decision. Then, after the story was shared — revealing private details about Kemsley’s adoption — she was accused of planting the story to get revenge on Kemsley, who was supposed to return the animal to her if it didn’t work out.

While Richards and Vanderpump may not be friends any longer, Richards has said on a number of occasions that she is hopeful that they will one day reconcile. That said, after Vanderpump’s announcement regarding her decision to quit the show, it’s hard to say if they will ever again be in the same place at the same time.

Vanderpump confirmed her exit from the series earlier this month, prior to the taping of the reunion.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.