Emma Stone Suffers Shoulder Injury, Some Reports Say It Happened At The Spice Girls, Others Say At Home

It has been reported that Emma Stone recently broke her shoulder in a fall at the Spice Girls concert earlier this month, per Music News.

The La La Land actress met her childhood idols backstage at their London show which the Spice Girls proudly shared to her Instagram account. Stone met the ’90s phenomenon with American band HAIM. They all posed in a group photo and also attached candid photos of them hugging the individual members, looking emotional.

According to The Sun newspaper, Emma was enjoying the concert, having the time of her life on her friend’s shoulder when she fell off and hit her shoulder.

Stone didn’t realize how serious the injury was until she visited the doctor a couple of days later. Stone will have to wear a sling for the next two months, which is not good for the new Disney movie, Cruella, she is supposed to be filming.

The Sun reported that the filming for the movie has been postponed due to her injury.

“Emma relocated to the U.K. for the summer to throw her all into this movie – it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain,” a source told the newspaper.

“But she’s a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal’s shoulders while she was partying. She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it’s actually broken.

“She’s gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs,” they continued.

However, People reported that a close source to Emma said the injury didn’t happen at the concert, but in fact, at her home after slipping on the floor.

Stone’s latest role of Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians spinoff Cruella is set to be released in 2020.

Emma’s film debut was in 2007 when she played the role of Jules in Superbad. Since then, she has starred in many huge blockbuster movies — Friends with Benefits, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Amazing Spider-Man, La La Land, and The Favourite to name a few.

In 2017, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role of Mia Dolan in La La Land. The same part won her Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2016 BAFTA Awards.

Last year, she starred in the Netflix dark comedy miniseries Maniac.

At 30 years of age, Stone has cemented herself as one of America’s most successful actresses.