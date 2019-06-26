‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off ‘New House Vibes’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been updating fans about her new house and on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off the gorgeous swimming pool and the front driveway of her new home.

In the first photo, Kail shows off the driveway of her house, which is surrounded by tall landscaping. A basketball hoop is in the driveway so her three boys can enjoy playing basketball outside. With the photo, she writes, “New house vibes.” Another photo shows the gorgeous inground swimming pool that is surrounded by more stunning landscaping. Kailyn has been careful about what she posts about her new house after she had a scary experience with a fan coming to her home.

Kailyn shared that a fan showed up to her home and that it scared her kids who noticed the people walking up the lawn. According to OK! Magazine, Kail shared about the experience on Twitter.

“Don’t show up to my house. I don’t mean to be rude but it’s almost 9 p.m. [and] biggest fans or not, it scared my kids when they [saw] you walking up our lawn. Lines crossed!!!”

Since the incident took place, Kailyn has expressed that she will be more selective when it comes to showing her house to the public. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three recently revealed that she won’t be showing the exterior of her home.

No one can blame Kail on that part, though, as having strangers show up to your home has to be a scary experience. While she may not want people randomly showing up to her home, she has been asking fans for input on certain aspects of her home on Twitter. On Monday, she asked if bedrooms should have carpets or hardwood. The consensus seemed to be carpet and Kail revealed that she agreed.

Kailyn is the mother of three boys. Fans were introduced to her on 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with Isaac’s dad did not work out and she eventually moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one son together before they divorced. Most recently, she gave birth to her third son, Lux. The relationship with her youngest son’s father has been off and on.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is reportedly filming for Season 9B and will be back on television screens at a later date.