Bebe Rexha Apologizes After Story About How She Overcame Bullies Backfired On Her

Bebe Rexha is known for keeping it real with her social media posts and that’s why her followers love her. However, the “I’m A Mess” star received some backlash after a number of tweets.

According to Music News, she received some heat after sharing a line from a song she said she had just written.

“No one dies a virgin cause life f**ks us all,” the first line read.

The lyric she tweeted is, in fact, a quote by late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, which one of her followers decided to call her out for.

“I cannot stand this b**ch lmaoo (laugh my a*s off) Kurt Cobain and Tumblr 2012 says hi,” they replied to Rexha.

Bebe quickly responded to the user letting them know that it’s perfectly fine to use a quote in a song and that she’ll still make a load of money from the song.

“1st of all you can put a quote in a song. And 2nd I’ll probably make millions off of it in my song,” she said, clapping back.

Bebe then told her fans a story about being bullied in school and crying all the time about it. She shared that she recently went to go buy a burger and the person serving her was someone who used to be horrible to her.

“All bullies will be serving you burgers one day,” she claimed.

“Simple work does not mean that you are a loser,” a follower replied.

“You’re right. I use to sell perfumes to really rich people when I started. I guess that’s an Old way of thinking and I’m still kinda scared and hurt by her,” Bebe replied.

Since the backlash, Rexha has removed the bully story post and apologized to those who took it in the wrong way.

Bebe Rexha recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in Vietnam, which The Inquisitr reported. The cover sees the “Meant To Be” hitmaker look fierce in a close-up beauty shot that has a very pink aesthetic.

Bebe’s latest single release is a track with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine,” which was released on May 31. The Inquisitr wrote about one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 45.1 million times. So far, the single has peaked at No. 32 in Australia, No. 56 in the U.K., and No. 67 in the U.S.

