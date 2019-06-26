Jill Duggar Hides NSFW Photo In Wholesome Instagram Anniversary Pics

Jill Duggar shocked her Instagram followers when she posted what seemed to be innocent and wholesome photos of a sweet anniversary getaway she took with husband Derick Dillard and inserted an NSFW photo of an intimate activity they partook in during their quick trip.

The slideshow of photos posted by the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar included pics of the twosome, who have been married five years, at a bed and breakfast in Branson, Missouri, as well as the food they ate at Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, the band they enjoyed and what appeared to be some storm clouds as they drove in the area. Sandwiched between a photo of the couple and what looks to be a cozy dessert in front of a fire was a black and white photo that had stunned their followers.

The sultry black and white pic included a photo of the Kama Sutra, a guide to lovemaking, as well as some adult-themed playing cards, some candy, and a candle to set the mood.

Considering the wholesome image the Duggar clan always put forth to the media, the pic was shocking. The couple, who famously did not kiss before marriage, didn’t appear shy to share their lovemaking secrets with their followers.

Since marrying Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar, who always appeared to be a quiet and reserved young woman while living under the roof of her ultra-conservative parents, appears to have broken out of her shell.

She fell hard for Derick, whom she was introduced to by her father. The two spoke to via video chat and phone before formally meeting, with Jill declaring she was in love with Derick.

Dillard, who was doing missionary work in Nepal in South Asia, was visited by Jill and Jim Bob, who traveled to the country to meet the young man for the first time. By by the time her week-long journey was over in November 2013, Derick asked Jill if they could court, a Duggar term for a serious relationship with the intent to marry. In March of 2014, Derick asked Jill for her hand in marriage. In June of that same year, they wed in front of over 1,000 guests at Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas.

Six months after their wedding, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child, a son named Israel, whom they welcomed into their family in April 2015. The couple then made the controversial move to Central America to work as missionaries with their young son during the height of the Zika virus scare. After returning to the United States, Jill announced she was pregnant once again and returned to Central America to finish their mission. Son Samuel was born in July 2017 in the United States.

This is not the first time Jill has posted about the intimate areas of her marriage. She devoted an entire blog post on the Dillard Family site to how she keeps that private part of her marriage interesting, including statements which read, “let your spouse know that you’re always available” as well as “be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!” followed by what she felt were corresponding Bible passages in support of her claims. The post was also advertised on Jill’s Instagram account.

Jill Duggar continues to break Duggar rules, wearing pants like sister Jinger, getting henna tattoos, and even sporting a nose ring. While she remains close to her siblings and attended the birth of her sister Jessa’s daughter Ivy, she is not featured prominently on the family’s TLC series Counting On after husband Derick tweeted homophobic comments about fellow network star Jazz Jennings.